There’s breaking news flowing in about American rap legend Dr. Dre and it has created panic amongst his fans. It’s learnt that he has been hospitalised after a brain aneurysm.

For those who are unaware of a brain aneurysm, it’s a condition in which there’s a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. A brain aneurysm can leak or rupture, causing bleeding into the brain (hemorrhagic stroke).

TMZ confirms that Dr. Dre was admitted to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday. “The 55-year-old music mogul is stable and lucid, but doctors don’t know what caused the bleeding and they are doing a battery of tests,” states the report. Any further details are under wraps as of now.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news went viral, Dr. Dre fans took to Twitter and expressed their worry. They even wished him for a speedy recovery. One fan wrote, “Dre don’t leave us like that man Recover strong Dre, hip hop still needs you.” Another wrote, “Dr Dre is one of the biggest influencers in hh history and is the man behind some of the most influential artists in hh history. he helped shape what it is today. please god! please let him be ok.” “All our prayers are with Dre and his family Folded hands. We cannot lose you, goat.”

The previous owner of Death Row Records, the artist has contributed a lot to a rap culture scene. He is the one who crafted West Coast G-funk, a subgenre of hip hop characterized by a synthesizer foundation. Also, he has been responsible for Eminem‘s existence today as ‘Rap God’.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

Meanwhile, recently, the rap legend was in news due to his wife, Nicole Young, challenging his prenup claims.

