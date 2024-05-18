Journalist and musician Dee Barnes, who accused Grammy-winning artist Dr Dre of abuse, spoke out after Cassie Ventura And Diddy’s alleged abuse video went viral Online.

On Friday, May 17, CNN released video footage that allegedly showed Diddy Physically assaulting singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura at InterContinental Century City hotel in 2016. The footage seemingly corroborated Cassie’s allegation in her lawsuit against Diddy last year, where she accused the rap mogul of violently attacking her near a hotel elevator after she tried to flee him.

Shortly after the Cassie And Diddy video went viral online, Dr Dre’s Alleged Abuse Victim, Dee Barnes, shared her two cents on the footage. Barnes said the video was “triggering” before accusing Dr Dre of similar transgressions. She wrote, “Seeing that video is extremely triggering. #DrDre punched, slammed, kicked and stomped me out. #Concussion Logging TF off.”

What Did Dee Barnes Say About Dr Dre?

Last year, in an extensive interview with Rolling Stones, Dee Barnes criticized the Recording Academy for honouring Dr Dre at the Grammy Awards after alleging that he assaulted her in 1991.

Barnes, a journalist and MC, hosted Pump It Up!, a hip-hop show on Fox when she was 19. She is credited with being an integral part of developing hip-hop culture from 1989 to 1991.

Throughout the years, Dee Barnes has accused Dre of assaulting her at a record release party in Hollywood in January 1991 after she hosted an episode of Pump It Up! According to Complex, the episode focused on the tension between Dre’s group N.W.A. and Ice Cube, who exited in 1989.

Barnes alleged that Dre dragged her by her hair and smashed her face into a wall before kicking her while she was on the ground and stomping her fingers. It should be noted that in 2015, in a statement shared with the New York Times, Dre apologized but did not directly name the accuser, Barnes.

In a recent tweet, Dee Branes said the alleged Diddy and Cassie attack video was reminiscent of her experience with Dre. In the video obtained by CNN on Friday, Diddy is seen running through a Hotel corridor chasing after a female alleged to be Cassie Ventura.

Alleged Diddy And Cassie Attack Video Explored

This is hard to watch. P. Diddy should be in jail and rejected from polite society. Real men don’t do what he did.

After catching up to her at the elevator, Diddy was seen grabbing Cassie by the back of the neck and slamming her to the floor before repeatedly kicking her.

Daddy then retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators, turns around, and kicks Cassie Ventura again as she lies motionless on the floor before dragging Ventura by her sweatshirt toward a room.

Cassie is then seen slowly standing up and gathering items from the floor before Diddy, still in a towel, returns and shoves her before grabbing an object off a table and hurling it toward the singer.

While Diidy has yet to respond to the video, Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, Issued a statement on Instagram slamming abusers.

