Amazon has decided not to move forward with the Marvel live-action series, Silk: Spider Society, two years after green-lighting the project. The show, from producers Sony Pictures Television, was confirmed back in 2022 and was in the early stages of writing when Amazon pulled the plug on it.

The Walking Dead fame Angela Kang was attached to the series as the showrunner, whose deal with Amazon still remains in place as she will be working on other projects for the studio. Meanwhile, Prime Video has announced another series based on Marvel characters owned by Sony: Noir, starring Nicolas Cage.

Silk: Spider Society Canceled by Amazon

Silk: Spider Society was said to be in the works for five years and was officially ordered in November 2022 for MGM+ and Prime Video. The show was supposed to revolve around Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman who gets bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker and goes on to become a superhero named Silk. Meanwhile, she escapes prison and tracks for her missing family.

Creative shifts are said to be the reason behind the show’s cancellation. The scripts for the project were being evaluated when the WGA strikes began in 2023. However, Amazon did not reopen the writer’s room even after the strike concluded. The studio reportedly wanted to change the show’s tone to attract more male audiences, keeping in mind the success of shows like The Boys, Fallout, Jack Ryan, and Reacher.

According to reports, Sony will likely try to sell the series to other platforms. However, Angela Kang will not be a part of it, as she has an eight-figure deal with Amazon. No details about the project’s casting were unveiled until its cancellation.

Amazon-Sony Deal Still Intact

Silk: Spider Society was part of an overall deal between Amazon and Sony to develop shows based on Marvel characters that are under the ownership of Sony. Though the project has been scrapped, the deal is still intact. Sony controls more than 900 Marvel characters related to the Spider-Man franchise.

The cancellation of Silk was confirmed just three days after Amazon and Sony announced the development of a live-action Noir series, starring Nicolas Cage. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as the co-showrunners of the show. The executive producers include Uziel and Lightfoot, with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. The latter three were also set to executive produce Silk. The premiere date of Noir is yet to be announced.

