Slim Thug is walking back his past comments against Cassie Ventura after the alleged Sean “Diddy” Combs abuse video surfaced online, seemingly corroborating her accusations against the rap mogul. Diddy’s former girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, a model and singer, sued the Bad Boy Records founder in November 2023, alleging years of physical and sexual abuse during the course of their decade-long relationship between 2007 and 2018.

In the federal lawsuit, which was settled 24 hours after it was filed for an undisclosed sum, Cassie cited a 2016 incident where Diddy was “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.” According to CNN, the complaint alleged Cassie attempted to leave the room in the InterContinental Hotel in Century City after Diddy had fallen asleep. But the rapper woke up and “followed her into the hotel hallway while yelling at her.”

The complaint continued, “He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing the glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape.”

Cassie Ventura, who was formally signed to Diddy’s record label when she was 19, claimed she was in an abusive relationship for the course of their decade-long, on-again, off-again relationship until she left in 2018 after she was allegedly r*ped. Diddy denied the allegations at the time but settled the lawsuit with Cassie.

However, a 2016 surveillance video obtained exclusively by CNN on Friday, May 17 2024, showed Diddy Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking his then-girlfriend Cassie during a hotel room altercation cited in the now-settled lawsuit filed by the singer last year.

What Did Slim Thug Say About Cassie?

Last year, after Cassie Ventura settled a lawsuit against Diddy, Houston Raper Slim Thug, criticized the singer accusing her of making false accusations to secure a financial settlement from the rap mogul.

In a social video, Slim Thug, seemingly siding with Diddy, said, “They’re coming back and getting Bill Cosby and coming back and getting Puff [Diddy]. I don’t believe in that. When sh*to goes down, you speak on it right there. It should be null and void. Let the people know immediately. There should be a time limit.”

After the video triggered an uproar online, Slim Thug doubled down on his initial statement, saying, “She got her bag, so everything was good, but I’m just saying that it didn’t sound like no abuser-victim to me. It sounds like ‘I needed that bag’ and she got it and everything good now, she fixed, everybody happy now right?”

Slim Thug Issues Apology To Cassie After Alleged Diddy Abuse Video Surfaces Online

However, after CNN released the video that appeared to support Cassie Ventura’s account in the lawsuit against Diddy, Slim Thug apologized to the singer, saying he could not stand behind the Bad Boy Records founder after watching the footage.

In a statement on Instagram, the Houston rapper wrote, “Damn Diddy, I tried to ride with the Black man who had no charges yet, but I can’t stand behind this. I’ll take this L. But I still will ride with my ppl until I see some sort of proof I don’t believe in blogs or civil suits.”

He concluded the statement by apologizing to Cassie Ventura: “Apologies to Cassie and whoever else was on the right side this time.”

Meanwhile, Diddy, who is currently facing four different abuse lawsuits from multiple victims, has yet to respond to the alleged abuse video that showed him violently attacking Cassie near the hotel elevator as the singer was attempting to leave.

