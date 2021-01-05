Spice Girls singer Geri Horner says she has always felt more confident when she is with her female friends. The girl band member stressed the importance of sisterhood in a new episode of her YouTube series Rainbow Woman.

While recollecting her bygone days with the other members of the group, she said that female company is uplifting.

As reported by femalefirst.co.uk, Geri Horner said, “When I was in the Spice Girls when I was younger, we’d enter a room together. You feel a little bit more confident when you’re in a pack. It’s that female pack mentality.”

“I need that sort of female support, that understanding, that connection that I can only ever get from them. I think as women, we understand that. We appreciate it,” Geri Horner added.

In the episode, Geri spends time with a herd of female elephants, and explains the lessons nature has taught her over the years. The singer said, “I’ve always loved being around other females. The connection I have with other females, all together, I always feel uplifted and connected.”

“It’s a very different language. We can look after each other. You can have each other’s backs. There’s a lot of unity from that. And these elephants, they teach us that,” she added.

