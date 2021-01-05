Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick are one property short but millions of dollars richer. The couple recently sold their townhouse in New York’s West Village and that too for a whopping amount of $15 million.

The couple earned five times the amount they had originally paid for the property two decades ago. Read on to know the details about the property.

As per an article on real-estate data website PropertyShark, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick brought the red-brick townhouse in New York’s West Village in 2000 for $2.995 million. The property is three stories and has an area of around 4,182 square feet. It dates to about 1905 and has a brownstone base and a quintessential New York stoop.

This townhouse, on Charles Street, is not far from the property used by Sarah Jessica Parker as the residence of Carrie Bradshaw in the hit show/movies S*x And The City. As per the report, Sarah and Matthew Broderick had not listed the home for sale publicly.

In 2016, the couple purchased a pair of townhouses on West 11th Street for a total of $34.5 million. No comments by the actress or her team at the time of going online. The identity of the buyer, who shelled out this huge sum, is still unknown. It was reportedly bought through a limited liability company.

In January 2020, the New York Post reported that Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were quietly planning the sale of the townhouse, without officially putting it on the market. In the 20 years the couple owned the property, they made renovations worth millions of dollars.

