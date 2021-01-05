Gwyneth Paltrow never misses a chance to steal the limelight. From her PDA on the streets of Hamptons with husband Brad Falchuck to her unique Goop products, the Iron Man actress knows how to grab the attention of her fans. The 48-year-old has been spending a lot of time lately with her kids Apple and Moses.

The actress recently appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show and revealed that her son which she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Martin is having a difficult time in the ongoing global pandemic.

“I think Moses, my 14-year-old son is having the hardest time with it,” Gwyneth Paltrow told Jimmy Kimmel. The Iron Man actress was wearing a black pullover and wore red lipstick with it.

“I mean, what’s great is that he is a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of just like solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that,” Gwyneth added.

The Iron Man actress continued and said, “But, I think, it’s very hard to be 14 and, as all the parents who are watching your show know, it’s tough on the ones that are still in kind of like the most intense developmental stages.”

Talking about her daughter, Apple, Gwyneth Paltrow said, “My daughter is 16, she kind of knows who she is, she’s got her friends and my son would’ve started high school in September and I think it’s hard socially.”

She continued and said, “But I have also been so amazed at how adaptable and agile they have been. So hats off to the kids around the world getting through it.”

Both Gwyneth Paltrow and Jimmy Kimmel then reminisced their teenage years from school and spoke about crank calls.

The Iron Man actress said, “It’s how I honed my whole acting thing. I would call with all these different accents and try to not break and laugh. I think it was my early acting school, my crank calls.”

Admitting her teenage shenanigans, Paltrow said, “Yeah, I was terrible. I was so bad. I got real into the alcohol. I love that whole phase of teenagerhood.”

“I remember I once had a party, my parents went out of town and I had a party and I cleaned. I go so drunk at this party and I’m like, ”I’m going to get caught” and I woke up and I cleaned the house top to bottom. And I got busted because one of my friends had gone in to my dad’s shower and drank a bunch of beers and left them in the shower,” she concluded.

Haha, what fun it would have been!

