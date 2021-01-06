We love all love rap culture for several reasons. It’s not just wordplay that intrigues but the scene has a tradition of diss tracks. It’s one of the effective and healthy ways to take potshots for any rap artist. Over the last few days, we’re witnessing the same between legendary artists, Eminem and Snoop Dog.

Through his latest release, Zeus from Music to be Murdered By-Side B, the ‘rap god’ took a dig at his fellow colleague. The reason behind the rapper’s anger was Dogg’s comments on the former in July 2020’s interview with The Breakfast Club.

While talking with The Breakfast Club, Snoop Dogg had said, “[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position to where he could be, like, labelled as one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don’t think so, but the game feels like he’s top 10 lyricists and all that comes with it, but that’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre, and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem he could find.”

Over such comments, Eminem’s fan account asked if Snoop Dogg was really disrespectful about the Monster singer. To everyone’s surprise, Dogg reacted to it by writing, “Pray I don’t answer that soft a** sh*t.”

Now, the banter really seems taking an ugly turn. What do you think?

Meanwhile, Dogg recently criticised Cardi B for showing off her body parts in WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion. He thinks that they should “reign it in” when it comes to talking about and showing off her lady parts. Snoop Dogg’s criticism made netizens calling out the rapper as he himself has built a career off s*xualing women.

Speaking about what exactly Snoop Dogg feels about Cardi B’s WAP, he said “Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination. Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.”

