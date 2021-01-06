Selena Gomez has had some high-profile romances. From her teenage love with Justin Bieber to rumours around Jimmy Butler – it’s all in the news like a wildfire. However, one romance that is much-talked-about is with The Weeknd. We don’t know about the brunette beauty, but fans speculate that the Starboy singer still isn’t done!

Last night, the Canadian singer released a song called ‘Save Your Tears.’ It’s just been 11 hours and the music video has already garnered 2.5 million views. Thanks to the uncanny resemblance of the leading model to Selena Gomez.

Yes, you heard that right. Many fans feel that the first glimpse of the model in Save Your Tears is that of Selena Gomez in the song, Dance Again. From the curly hair to the long silver earrings, everything seems to be well planned. If that isn’t enough, the lyrics ‘I saw you dancing in a crowded room’ also is matching with the pop sensation’s Crowded Room song.

Selena Gomez in the lyrics of Crowded Room sang, “Baby, it’s just me and you. Just us two Even in a crowded room.” Was she hinting at The Weeknd? We don’t know about that, but the vice versa surely seems to be the case.

Many fans took to Twitter and shared their own theories about Save Your Tears music video.

“How is no one talking about how the girl looks so much like Selena G,” a user commented on the YouTube video.

Another wrote, “Like this song is about her (Selena Gomez) if you actually listen and the video confirms it.”

A user commented, “The girl has a similar hairstyle and earrings as Selena in her music video ‘Dance Again.’

“The girl looks like Selena in ‘Dance Again’ music video. This song is for Selena,” wrote another.

Last year too, we saw Selena Gomez hint a lot about her past relationship with her album, Rare. The Weeknd too said a lot via his Snowchild album.

Aren’t things over yet? Only time will tell.

