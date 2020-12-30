Selena Gomez is one of the most loved Hollywood celebrity. The singer has never shied away from expressing her opinions on social media. She recently took to Twitter and lashed out Facebook for failing to control the spread of misinformation on coronavirus on its platform. Read the article to know more.

The 28-year-old singer on Tuesday reshared a video from BBC news with the Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO Imi Ahmed expressing that social media giants like Facebook which claims that they are doing everything in their power to take down misinformation on COVID-19 from their platform doesn’t do anything in reality.

Selena Gomez wrote on Twitter, “Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!” Have a look at the tweet here.

Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now! https://t.co/IAtDpNT5Tt — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 30, 2020

This is not the first time, Selena Gomez has lashed Facebook. On December 2, she retweeted a post from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) slamming the social media sites for not removing a “Neo-Nazi network.”

I’m speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!! https://t.co/Q3VUzLQ7IF — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, A rep for Facebook told ET that they ‘have removed the content which violates our policies prohibiting dangerous organizations. The rep said, “We regularly work to improve our technology to find and remove this content faster and, while there is more work to do, we are making progress. We’ve banned over 250 white supremacist organizations from Facebook and Instagram, and remove content that praises, supports or represents these groups whenever we find it.”

Well, what’s your take on Selena Gomez’s tweet slamming Facebook? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

