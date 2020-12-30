Hollywood and Bollywood are two of the most prominent film industries across the globe. The sheer numbers that they manage to produce separately give them the pedestal. In that case, the two crossing paths is not a shocking sight. While Bollywood being spotted in Hollywood films has begun to be rampant now, the other way round has also been going on for quite some years. We have managed to bring the biggest stars from the west for a dance sequence, you guys (he is in the list too). What can be a step ahead than this?

Advertisement

Today on Koimoi as the two industries continue to grow and prosper, we list down a list of 5 Hollywood actors who made some essential cameos in the Bollywood movies. Akshay Kumar deserves half the credit for this as he roped in almost a quarter of the west in Kambakkht Ishq. Read on.

Will Smith

Advertisement

Let’s be real, you were obviously expecting this name. So we addressed the elephant first. Our hearts cried watching the Hollywood film Pursuit Of Happiness back in the day. It cried more when we saw Will Smith dancing in a prom set up in Karan Johar produced Student Of The Year 2. The emotions were clearly different though, you are smart to figure out. SOTY2’s achievements apart from Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday’s fancy wardrobe in also convincing Smith

Sylvester Stallone

Now I know you are a bit surprised at this point because we have clearly forgotten this one and where we saw it. Well, that is good if you are a Stallone fan, remember him for his iconic work instead. As said Akshay Kumar roped in a quarter of Hollywood for his film alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kambakkht Ishq. To brush up your memory, the Rambo star appears in a sequence where Kareena is surrounded by goons and saves her from them.

Clive Standen

Clive Standen has made a fanbase with shows like Doctor Who, BBC’s Robin Hood and the biggest of all Vikings. Lesser did you expect that you have seen this charmer in a Bollywood movie, that too alongside Katrina Kaif. The Hollywood actor played Katrina’s love interest in Namastey London, remember the guy she is set to marry? Akshay Kumar is here too! Well, remember this the next time you binge through Doctor Who, Clive also has Namastey London to his credit.

Sarah Thompson:

Sarah Thompson has a filmography to envy and one cannot really imagine her doing her a Bollywood film right now. But take a trip back and you will find the actor play Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest in Prakash Raj’s Raajneeti. Her part played a pivotal character in the film and went on to garner praises for herself.

Ben Kingsley:

No, it’s not Gandhi, that was not a Bollywood film. Ben Kingsley is an actor that took him an Oscar for playing the father of the nation. Apart from that the veteran actor has Hollywood projects like Schindler’s List, Shutter Island, Iron Man 3, A Common Man and Hugo to his credit. But did you know he did collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan too? Yes you guys, it was Teen Patti. Next time you switch on the film, watch out for the scene between Ben and Big B.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: The Batman Proving To Be A Gruelling Process For Robert Pattinson, Director Matt Reeves Doesn’t Know When To Stop?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube