Robert Pattinson has taken over the role of the caped crusader from Hollywood star Ben Affleck in the new film The Batman. The film is the reboot of The Batman film franchise. It is produced by DC Films and distributed by Warner Bros.

Now, the latest reports reveal that the actor has been pushed to his limits by director Matt Reeves while filming for the upcoming flick. Reeves is known for helming films like Cloverfield (2008), 2014’s Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and its sequel War For The Planet Of The Apes.

A source has revealed to The Sun that filming of The Batman has become a ‘gruelling process’ for Robert Pattinson as the director made him do upwards of 50 takes inside his heavy Batman suit. The source said, “Filming has been a gruelling process, especially for Robert, as Matt is such a perfectionist. He’ll insist on doing scenes over and over again and get bogged down in the tiny detail. Some­times it’s like he doesn’t know when to stop.”

The source further said, “Matt has done block­busters before, but this is another level. Batman is arguably the most popular superhero of all and by the time the film is released it will be the Dark Knight’s first solo movie in ten years.”

Reportedly, Matt Reeves is under pressure to deliver the long-awaited film success as ‘£90m’ has been spent on the production by Warner Bros. Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on The Batman filming, which has led to a postponement of the film’s release.

To recall, the production of The Batman was scrapped in March when the pandemic hit the world. Then the filming was once again suspended when Robert Pattinson was tested positive of COVID-19. Back in November, the production hit with yet another setback when a stuntman tested positive for the same virus.

The source told the publication, “All these setbacks have made Matt paranoid about catching Covid. It’s got to the point now where he’s been directing scenes while zipped up inside a puffa coat and with ski goggles on. As a Covid-secure outfit, it’s questionable. But if it makes him feel more at ease, everyone’s going with it.”

