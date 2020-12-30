2020 has been a very exhausting year for common people as well as celebs. As the year ends, a lot of people including the stars are getting away for vacations. Rihanna and her alleged boyfriend A$AP Rocky are also making the most of the year-end and are enjoying time with each other.

The reports of them dating each other have been going on already but after the latest pictures, the talks have only increased. Reportedly, RiRi and A$AP Rocky are enjoying time with each other at her hometown Barbados.

In the pictures that have been going on viral on social media, the alleged couple can be seen cosying up and even enjoying a jet ski ride. Take a look:

Netizens have been going gaga over the pictures of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Have a look at some of the reactions.

Earlier too, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spending a lot of quality time with each other. Earlier this month, they were spotted enjoying a cuddly nighttime stroll together in New York City. Before that, they were also seen enjoying a dinner date with friends at New York City’s Beatrice Inn.

A source close to People had revealed, “They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”

Before A$AP, Rihanna was going through a split from her ex Jameel. People’s insider had reported, “Their lives were too different, and it was hard to maintain a relationship.”

Regarding A$AP & Rihanna, the source further stated, “They’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common. Beyond their careers, they both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up.”

“A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna. A$AP is known for being a great guy. Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP,” concluded the report.

Back in September, Rihanna had shared a new sunbathing photo where she can be seen protecting her melanin. She took to Instagram to share the lingerie snapshot. Rihanna teams her swimwear with a navy blue hat and two streaks of suncream on her cheeks.

