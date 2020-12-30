2020 has not been all that kind to Chrissy Teigen. The model lost her third kid during her pregnancy. But now, it looks like she is ending the year with some positivity that maybe, we should follow to. Chrissy recently revealed that she has been sober for almost a month now. Read more below.

Advertisement

She made this statement while replying to an Instagram user, asking her what drug she is on.

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen recently shared a ‘Good Morning’ video of herself in a leotard. While wearing a shiny bindi and a 1000W smile, we see her dance and sing everyone for all. While her video didn’t raise eyebrows, it was a user’s comment that caught out attention.

Commenting on Chrissy Teigen’s post, one of her followers wrote, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!” While people would usually be offended by it, Chrissy has a simple but strong response. She wrote, “4 weeks sober” She also added some heart and praying hands emojis to her reply.

Replying to this message tread, many other users also commented about their sobriety. One user wrote, “23 days for me. We got this” Another follower wrote, “25 weeks sober for me. Best decision!” A third user replied, “sober since 4/6/11!!! It’s amazing!” A fourth follower commented, “8 years here. This is the best gift you can give yourself and your family.”

For those who do not know, this is not the first time Chrissy Teigen has told her fans she’s taking it easy with alcohol. Back in 2017, the model revealed she was reducing her alcohol intake after noticing she wouldn’t stop herself off after one drink. She had also stated that alcohol abuse runs in her family. This time though, she didn’t explain the reason behind her going sober.

2020 has been a taxing year for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The couple lost their third child, an unborn son who they fondly named Jack, following complications with the placenta.

Must Read: Billie Eilish Posts A Pic Of B**bs; Witnesses Loss Of 100,000 Followers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube