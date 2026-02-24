From being a Disney Channel star to being a global pop icon, Selena Gomez is one of the most successful stars in Hollywood. Apart from acting, she has also become a powerful force to reckon with behind the camera as well.

The gorgeous star runs her own production company named July Moon Productions, through which she has backed several impactful projects. Whether it’s a heartfelt indie romance or an animated blockbuster, her production projects reflect her versatility and strong connection with her massive audiences. Here is a look at her top 5 must-watch projects, which she helmed as a producer and creative force.

1. Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (2022)

Director : Alek Keshishian

: Alek Keshishian IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Streaming On : Apple TV+

: Apple TV+ Worldwide Gross: NA

It is a deeply personal documentary that offers an unfiltered look at Selena Gomez’s struggles with mental health, handling fame, and self-acceptance. She was both the lead and producer of the documentary, which is deemed as one of her most vulnerable projects to date. The film was appreciated by the critics for its honesty and emotional depth.

2. The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)

Director : Victor Gonzalez

: Victor Gonzalez IMDb Rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Streaming On : Disney+

: Disney+ Worldwide Gross: NA

Selena Gomez reprised her iconic role as Alex Russo as she returned to the beloved Disney universe in the magical TV special. It was not a theatrical release; it strengthened her producing portfolio.

3. The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020)

Director : Natalie Krinsky

: Natalie Krinsky IMDb Rating : 6.3/10

: 6.3/10 Streaming On : Prime Video, Apple TV (rent/buy)

: Prime Video, Apple TV (rent/buy) Worldwide Gross: $4.9 million

The movie is a charming romantic comedy that follows the story of a young woman who turns her heartbreak into an art exhibition. It is produced by Selena Gomez, and it captures modern dating struggles with wit. The film gained a massive fan following for its relatable storytelling and millennial humor.

4. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

Director : Derek Drymon & Jennifer Kluska

: Derek Drymon & Jennifer Kluska IMDb Rating : 6.0/10

: 6.0/10 Streaming On : Prime Video

: Prime Video Worldwide Gross: $18 million

For the fourth installment in the franchise, Selena Gomez served as the executive producer, and she also did the voiceover for Mavis. The story brought a new twist to the franchise as Dracula and friends transformed into humans. Despite a limited theatrical run due to the pandemic, the movie performed well on streaming platforms and added to the franchise’s global popularity.

5. This Is the Year (2020)

Director : David Henrie

: David Henrie IMDb Rating : 5.8/10

: 5.8/10 Streaming On : Prime Video, Google Play Movies (rent/buy)

: Prime Video, Google Play Movies (rent/buy) Worldwide Gross: NA

Selena Gomez was the executive producer for the coming-of-age road trip drama. The film centers on a high school senior chasing love and self-discovery. The movie offers a charming blend of nostalgia, friendship, and youthful ambition, aligning perfectly with Gomez’s brand of heartfelt storytelling.

From romantic comedies to animated adventures, Selena Gomez’s production ventures showcase her range and creative ambition. Whether working behind the scenes or in front of the camera, she continues to build a portfolio that balances commercial success with emotional authenticity.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: Loved Wuthering Heights? Here Are The Top 10 Highest-Grossing Female-Led Romance Movies That You Must Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News