Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day is all set to hit the screens this summer. The sci-fi flick released its trailer, and the fans cannot keep calm about it. The buzz is building, and it could be Spielberg’s biggest debut in the past decade by surpassing the domestic debut of Ready Player One. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Spielberg-helmed sci-fi flick is made from a screenplay by David Koepp. It features Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Mckenna Bridger, Elizabeth Marvel, and Colman Domingo in crucial roles. Apart from the fact that it is an alien movie, nothing much has been disclosed about its plot. The trailer is also suspenseful and intriguing.

How much does Disclosure Day need to become Steven Spielberg’s biggest debut in the past decade?

Steven Spielberg is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Hollywood. With films like ET, Jaws, and Jurassic Park, he has achieved global fame. However, over the past decade, his films have not crossed $50 million at the box office in their opening weekends. The biggest debut was by Ready Player One, which grossed $41.7 million at the North American box office.

Therefore, Disclosure Day must earn around $42 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend to record Steven Spielberg’s biggest debut in the past decade.

Check out the opening weekend collections of the last 5 films of Spielberg

1. Ready Player One (2018) – $41.7 million

2. The BFG (2016) – $18.7 million

3. West Side Story (2021) – $10.5 million

4. The Post (2017) – $526k

5. The Fabelmans (2022) – $161k

Ready Player One is one of the biggest hits of Spielberg’s career, grossing $137.7 million domestically and $470.1 million internationally. Globally, the sci-fi film collected $607.8 million during its theatrical run. Meanwhile, Disclosure Day is all set to be released on June 12.

