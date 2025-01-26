The Night Agent Season 2 recently dropped on Netflix. Based on Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name, the action thriller series was one of the most-watched shows on the streaming platform during its first season. The second installment once again follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who goes on a dangerous mission to stop a chemical attack. Fans who have binged the eight-episode season now wonder if and when The Night Agent Season 3 will happen. Here is everything we know about it.

The Night Agent Season 3: Renewal Status And Potential Release Window

The Night Agent Season 3 is definitely on the cards, as the show has officially been renewed. Netflix announced the third season three months before the second season’s premiere in October 2024. The next installment has already started filming in Istanbul, and the production will move to New York this year.

There was an almost two-year gap between the release of seasons 1 and 2. However, since season 3 has already started production, it might not take as long to premiere. Hence, The Night Agent Season 3 is expected to be released on Netflix sometime in 2026.

The Night Agent Season 3: Plot

The Night Agent Season 2 finale sets up the plot for the next season by sending Peter on a new mission. Jacob Monroe might pose a bigger threat next season as he has rigged elections in favor of Governor Hagan and wants to gain influence in the White House. At the same time, the season might also explore if Peter and Rose find their way back to each other after deciding to break up.

In an interview with Deadline, series creator Shawn Ryan revealed the third season will stand on its own while also carrying over some plot points from Season 2. He said, “There will be new storylines in Season 3 that don’t relate at all to anything in Season 2. We want the seasons to feel separate, but there will be some carryover, and there will be some actors from Season 2 that carry over to Season three.”

The Night Agent Season 3: Potential Cast

Gabriel Basso is all set to return as Peter Sutherland in the next season. He will be joined by David Lyons, Stephen Moyer, Jennifer Morrison, Suraj Sharma, and Callum Vinson, who have all been cast in undisclosed roles.

Apart from Basso, some other actors are expected to reprise their roles, including Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe, and Ward Horton as Governor Richard Hagan. Shawn Ryan will return as the showrunner and executive producer of the series.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Severance Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Of The Apple TV+ Series Drop?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News