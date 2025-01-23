Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is facing uncertainty even before its debut, with experts predicting the show could be canceled after just one season.

Slated to premiere in March after a delay due to the devastating wildfires in California, the series will feature Meghan offering practical advice, personal tips, and candid conversations with friends, all focusing on fun and simplicity in beauty.

Bookmakers Predict Cancellation Of Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show

Despite the excitement surrounding its release, the show is already surrounded by rumors of its potential cancellation, with bookmakers giving it strong odds of being axed after its first season. The odds of the series being renewed for a second season are much lower following fresh allegations regarding Meghan’s treatment of staff.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for BetIdeas, said, “Meghan Markle appears to be in hot water again following fresh allegations about her treatment of her staff, placing the future of her new Netflix series in doubt. We make it a high chance at 1/2 that With Love, Meghan is axed by Netflix, while the series is 6/4 to be awarded another season.”

Meghan Markle’s Ongoing Partnership With Netflix

This documentary marks another collaboration between Meghan, Prince Harry, and Netflix, continuing their ventures into the lifestyle genre. The series trailer has already garnered millions of views and widespread media attention, fueling speculation about Meghan’s ambitions to build a career beyond her royal connections.

According to The Mirror, an insider said, “Meghan feels this show will be the perfect revenge for all her doubters and haters. She is so confident it’s going to do well and she will get the accolades she deserves for it, which will finally shut some people up. She can’t wait.”

