I Know What You Did Last Summer arrived hoping to make a big splash, but it has not quite matched the success of its older versions. The 1997 film made a global box office collection of $125.5 million. While original horror films still perform strongly, like Zach Cregger’s Weapons, franchises based on existing IP don’t always hit the mark these days.

Final Destination & Scream Reboots Tap Into Fanbases Successfully

Final Destination Bloodlines ($285.3m) did well recently, breaking some patterns, but others like Until Dawn ($53.7m), Wolf Man ($34.1m), and the new I Know What You Did Last Summer struggled to attract the same audience. It earned about $31 million in the US and roughly $62 million globally, per Box Office Mojo, working from a budget of $17 million.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Box Office Summary

Domestic – $31.4m

International – $31.2m

Worldwide Collection – $62.6m

The Scream ($137.7m) and Final Destination reboots managed to tap into their fan bases and did better, but the I Know What You Did Last Summer name did not have as much pull as Sony expected. Even 28 Years Later ($150.3m), directed by Danny Boyle, drew a bigger crowd and made more money worldwide than this reboot.

Comparing I Know What You Did Last Summer To Other Recent Films

The recent Karate Kid: Legends movie also did not make a major box office mark, earning around $106 million worldwide, despite the boost from the popular Cobra Kai series. Horror movies were once a safe bet to bring in steady results, regardless of reviews or fan opinion, but the genre has changed in recent years.

Interestingly, I Know What You Did Last Summer has now made more worldwide than Hugh Grant’s 2024 film Heretic ($59.7m), which was a smaller, well-reviewed success for A24 with a $10 million budget.

You can catch I Know What You Did Last Summer in theaters now or wait for its digital release later this month.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Trailer

