Final Destination is back in the spotlight with a new movie on the way, following the huge success of the sixth film, Bloodlines. The latest instalment, since its release on May 16, has become the highest-grossing and best-reviewed entry in the series, earning over $286 million worldwide and winning praise from both critics and fans.

Lori Evans Taylor Returns to Write the Script

According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema has brought back Lori Evans Taylor, co-writer of Bloodlines, to write the script for the upcoming installment.

Producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor are also returning, joined again by Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich. Warren Zide, who was an executive producer on Bloodlines, is back in the same role.

Directors Lipovsky and Stein Open to Returning

Final Destination 7 is officially in development with many of the key creative figures from Bloodlines involved. At this stage, details about the story and director remain unknown.

Now that Final Destination 7 is official, what do you want the opening premonition to be? pic.twitter.com/UC585jdZ70 — Final Destination Updates (@Final_Updatess) August 8, 2025

This year, Bloodlines introduced a fresh group of characters who all fell victim to Death’s plan, crafted by directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein alongside writers Taylor and Guy Busick. Lipovsky and Stein have shared that they poured all their creative energy into Bloodlines but left the door open to return if fans wanted more and if they came up with new ideas.

Bloodlines featured the return of Tony Todd as William Bludworth, giving his character a meaningful farewell. The seventh film will not include Bludworth but producer Perry hinted that AJ Cook’s character Kimberly, the sole survivor, could make a comeback in future movies.

