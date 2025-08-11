How to Train Your Dragon has been out on home video for weeks now, but it is still playing in about 600 theaters across the US. This remake has become the highest-grossing movie in the popular series, and recently, it passed three big films that don’t seem closely connected at first glance.

How To Train Your Dragon’s Global Box Office Hits $623 Million

The live-action reboot recently pulled in more than $261.5 million domestically and another $361.9 million internationally, adding up to a total of $623.5 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

Domestic – $261.5m

International – $361.9m

Worldwide Collection – $623.5m

How To Train Your Dragon Beats Logan, Life Of Pi & The Passion Of Christ

How to Train Your Dragon has out-earned Ang Lee’s Life of Pi, James Mangold’s Logan, and Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ. Life of Pi and Logan earned $609 million and $619 million globally in their lifetimes, while The Passion of the Christ made $610 million.

Released in 2004, Mel Gibson’s film showed the last days of Jesus Christ with intense and sometimes graphic scenes, causing some audiences to turn away. Even with the controversy and a modest budget of $40 million, the movie became a huge hit, holding the record for the highest domestic box office among R-rated films until recent hits like Deadpool and Logan overtook it.

The Passion of the Christ also holds the record as the highest-grossing faith-based film ever, per Screenrant. With faith-themed projects gaining more attention lately, thanks to things like The Chosen series, the timing is right for Gibson’s next film. His new project, The Resurrection of the Christ, will come out in two parts in theaters in 2027 through Lionsgate, with Caviezel returning to star.

Meanwhile, How to Train Your Dragon’s success has set up DreamWorks for a fresh chapter. A remake of How to Train Your Dragon 2 is planned for release in 2027 as well.

How To Train Your Dragon Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Superman North America Box Office Day 31: Soars Past Batman v Superman To Become The Highest-Grossing DC Film Ft Man of Steel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News