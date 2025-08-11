Jurassic World Rebirth is set to end its run at the box office in China soon. The movie is part of the top 20 highest-grossing films post-COVID list in China. It is sitting behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in the list—the Scarlett Johansson-starrer sci-fi flick trails behind Jurassic World Dominion by a vast margin. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It maintained a stronghold at the Chinese box office and was unstoppable after its release. Rebirth outpaced Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s collection in the mainland. Despite the mixed reactions, the sci-fi flick is the third-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year worldwide.

How much has the film earned after 40 days at the box office in China?

According to an industry insider’s report, Jurassic World Rebirth collected just $122K on its 6th Sunday at the Chinese box office. It declined by -58.6% from last Sunday, and it played over 1K screenings only. After 40 days of release in China, the Scarlett Johansson-led movie has hit the $78 million cume. It is the #13 highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID at the box office in China. The sci-fi flick surpassed Tenet and Mission: Impossible 8 to achieve this feat. It is right behind GOTG Vol 3’s $86.9 million.

Trails behind Jurassic World Dominion by almost $80 million

Jurassic World Dominion is the last film in the Chris Pratt-led trilogy. It collected $157.9 million in its lifetime at the Chinese box office. The sci-fi flick is also the 4th highest-grossing Hollywood film in China in the post-pandemic era. Jurassic World Rebirth is trailing behind its predecessor by $79.9 million ~ $80 million. The film has scored $53K in pre-sales for the 6th Monday and is playing over 1K screenings. Scarlett Johansson‘s movie is at the end of its theatrical run in China and is more than 50% behind Dominion, an impossible gap to breach.

More about the film

Jurassic World Rebirth, released on July 2, has been hit hard by its digital release and the loss of theaters. However, it still has a stronghold at the box office. Scarlett Johansson’s film is available for rent and PVOD on digital platforms. It missed the $800 million milestone by a hair this weekend.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

