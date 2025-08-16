The Conjuring: Last Rites, the final film in the Conjuring franchise, is set to be released next month. The industry has already started speculating how it will perform in its debut weekend, which is not very impressive. It is a popular horror franchise, and lately, the genre has been thriving at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring universe is reportedly the highest-grossing horror franchise despite receiving mixed reviews. The main series contains films that dramatize the supposed real-life cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren, paranormal investigators and authors associated with prominent yet controversial haunting cases. The main series centers on the Warrens helping individuals tormented by spirits, while the spin-offs explore the backstories of some entities they’ve confronted.

The Conjuring: Last Rites’ projected opening weekend at the domestic box office

According to Deadline‘s latest report, the opening weekend of the upcoming horror flick is not too overwhelming but falls in line with the other films in the main franchise. It is projected to earn between $35 million and $40 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It is tracking to earn more than its predecessor’s debut.

How does it stack up against the other three films in the main franchise?

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has the lowest opening in the franchise and collected $24.1 million in its debut weekend. Meanwhile, the opening weekends of the first two films are similar to the upper end of the projected range.

Check out the opening weekend collections of The Conjuring movies

1. The Conjuring – $41.8 million

2. The Conjuring 2 – $40.4 million

3. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $24.1 million

Therefore, the upcoming movie’s projected range is 45.8%- 66.6% more than the last film’s. However, it is too early to predict the movie’s debut weekend.

More about The Conjuring: Last Rites

In The Conjuring: Last Rites, Ed and Lorraine Warren face the infamous 1986 Smurl haunting. As violent paranormal attacks tear apart the family’s home, the Warrens uncover multiple spirits—a sinister demon behind it all—in a chilling final battle closing the Conjuring saga.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves, features Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in their previous roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren. The movie will also feature Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy. James Wan and Peter Safran have returned to produce the film, which will be released on September 5.

