Su From So shows no signs of fatigue even after staying in theatres for over three weeks. Due to the release of Rajinikanth‘s Coolie in Karnataka, the film was expected to suffer a bit, but surprisingly, it has maintained its winning momentum. On Independence Day, it displayed healthy growth, followed by another strong number yesterday, on day 23. In the meantime, it has scored a much-awaited century at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

How much did Su From So earn at the worldwide box office in 23 days?

On Independence Day, the comedy drama jumped from 1.05 crores to 2.4 crores. Yesterday, on the fourth Saturday (day 23), it remained rock steady by earning 2.25 crores. Overall, it has earned 75.5 crore net at the Indian box office in 23 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 89.09 crores.

Overseas, Su From So has earned 13 crore gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the 23-day worldwide box office collection stands at 102.09 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 75.5 crores

India gross – 89.09 crores

Overseas gross – 13 crores

Worldwide gross – 102.09 crores

First century for the Kannada film industry since Kantara

With 102.09 crore gross in the kitty, Su From So has become the first Kannada film to score a century globally after a gap of 34 months. For those who don’t know, the last century for the Kannada film industry came with Kantara, which was released in September 2022.

Budget and box office verdict of Su From So

Su From So was reportedly made on a budget of 4.5 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 75.5 crores at the Indian box office, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 71 crores. Calculated further, it equals 1577.77% returns, which is unbelievable. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4.5 crores

India net collection – 75.5 crores

ROI – 71 crores

ROI% – 1577.77%

Verdict – Super hit

