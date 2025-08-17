It has not been a good Sunday for War 2 already with the Spy Universe biggie not witnessing any jump with its opening figures on Sunday! Despite, being a Holiday, it is a lazy Sunday for Ayan Mukerji’s film in the theaters witnessing no visible jump with its ticket sales or occupancy!

Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s Film Drops On Sunday Morning!

While considering the ticket sales of the film, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s biggie has witnessed a drop on BookKyShow. On Sunday, August 17, from 6 AM to 2 PM, the Spy Universe biggie produced by Yash Raj Films has managed to register a ticket sale of only 129K, selling almost 270 tickets per minute!

War 2 Box Office Day 4 Occupancy

On the fourth day, War 2 registered an occupancy of only 16.24% in the theaters, with its morning show. This is in the same range as yesterday, which registered 16.27% occupancy for the morning shows, for the Hindi 2D versions.

In fact, the Telugu version of the film, despite Jr NTR’s stardom, witnessed a further drop on Sunday morning with only 19.9% occupancy compared to 25.9% occupancy on Saturday morning!

All Set To Beat Sitaare Zameen Par

The film, with its Sunday numbers, will surpass the lifetime collections of Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir Khan’s film has earned 166.58 crore in India and is the sixth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. But War 2 will claim this spot with its Sunday numbers.

Biggest Opening Weekend Of Bollywood

It has already delivered the biggest opening weekend of 2025, surpassing Chhaava’s 121.43 crore. War 2 will close its opening weekend in the range of 165+ crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

