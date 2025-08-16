Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 managed to create hysteria with the Independence Day numbers at the box office, hitting a total gross collection of 164.3 crore worldwide. In only 48 hours, the film has managed to enter the top 10 highest grossing Bollywood films of 2025.

9th Highest Grossing Bollywood Film Worldwide

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe biggie helmed by Ayan Mukerji is already the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide. While it has pushed Sunny Deol‘s Jaat out of the top 10, it has also pushed Kesari: Chapter 2 to the 10th spot.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2

War 2 has hit a total of 34.5 crore gross collection overseas. Out of this the major contribution is attributed to the North American territory bringing close to 17 crore gross collection in two days, followed by 8.7 crore gross collection in the Gulf. Almost 3 crore gross collection came from UK & Ireland, and New Zealand registered 2 crore gross approximately in two days.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Saiyaara: 546.91 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 247.49 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Sikandar: 211.34 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore War 2: 164.3 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 145.73 crore

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film in two days, along with the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi earnings.

Hindi Net Collection: 75 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 35.5 crore

Tamil Net Collection: 5 0 lakh

India Net Collection: 110 crore

India Gross Collection: 129.8 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 34.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 164.3 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

