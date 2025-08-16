Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has witnessed a drop after milking out the opportunity to earn on the Independence day National Holiday. In two days, the film stands at a total 110 crore at the box office in India, earning equally well with its Telugu version!

The film is having a tough fight with Rajinikanth’s Coolie as well. However it managed to maintain to narrow down the gap after the Spy Universe film took a jump on day 2. But with the dip on the third day, the numbers might widen the gap between the two films yet again!

War 2 Box Office Day 3 Occupancy

On the third day, Saturday, August 16, War 2 managed to register an occupancy of 16.2% with its Hindi version for the morning shows. This is a 40% drop from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Telugu version, which started on a roaring note on the opening day, went downhill, bringing only 25.9% occupancy on day 3 for the morning shows!

Eyes Sky Force & Sikandar

However as per Sacnilk‘s hourly tracking report, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTRs film by Ayan Mukerji has already earned in the range of 10-12 crore by 4 PM on the third day. Currently, it is eyeing to surpass the lifetime collection of Sky Force (134.93 crore) and Sikandar (129.95 crore) to become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Check out the film’s Hindi and Telugu occupancy for the morning shows.

Hindi

Day 1: 16.3%

Day 2: 27.1%

Day 3: 16.27%

Telugu

Day 1: 74.6%

Day 2: 30.4%

Day 3: 25.9%

War 2 BMS Sales Day 3

On the third day, War 2 also witnessed an almost 52% drop in ticket sales. On day 2, the film registered a ticket sale of 387K on BMS from 6 AM to 4 PM. Meanwhile, on the third day, the film managed to register a ticket sale of only 182K during the same time frame. However, this is not a bad number since it means that the film has managed to sell 18K tickets on BMS in the last 10 hours, which translates roughly to 304 tickets per minute!

