Coolie Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth Already Delivers 3rd Highest Tamil Grosser Of 2025

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has managed to hit a total gross collection of 151.7 crore worldwide on the opening day itself, bringing the biggest opener of Rajinikanth’s career since 2.0. The film also surpassed the previous biggest Tamil opening overseas, to bring the biggest overseas opener of the Indian Cinema!

Rajinikanth Axes Thalapathy Vijay!

Rajinikanth axed Leo’s overseas opening of $8.15 Million on Thursday, August 14, 2025, bringing the biggest overseas Tamil opener in history. Lokesh Kanagaraj, interestingly, now owns the top 2 spots with Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth’s films.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Day 1

The film earned 75 crore overseas on the opening day. This is almost $8.76 Million, making it the second biggest overseas opener in the history of Indian Cinema, standing only below Prabhas. Baahubali is still the biggest overseas opener of Indian Cinema, with a collection of $11.25 Million.

The film managed to cross three major milestones at the box office on its opening day. Check them out.

3rd Highest Tamil Grosser Already

Rajinikanth has delivered the third highest grossing Tamil film of 2025 already. It pushed Vidaamuyarchi’s 136.41 crore to the fourth spot. Meanwhile, it pushed Suriya’s Retro, with a gross collection of 97.38 crore out of the top 5 Tamil films of 2025 worldwide.

Check out the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Good Bad Ugly: 247.42 crore Dragon: 154 crore Coolie: 151.7 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 136.41 crore Thug Life: 98.05 crore

Biggest Opening Of 2025

Rajinikanth has surpassed Chhaava’s worldwide opening of 50.05 crore to bring the biggest opening for an Indian film at the worldwide box office in 2025.

Biggest Telugu Premiere Of 2025 In USA

The Telugu version of the film registered a collection of $1.05 Million on the premiere day in the USA, which is the biggest for a Telugu film in 2025, beating Ram Charan‘s Game Changer by a huge margin ($657.9K).

Coolie Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film on the opening day, along with the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi earnings.

Tamil Net Collection: 44.5 crore

Hindi Net Collection: 4.5 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 15.5 crore

Kannada Net Collection: 50 lakh

India Net Collection: 65 crore

India Gross Collection: 76.70 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 151.70 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

