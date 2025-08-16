Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has managed to take a lead over Rajinikanth’s Coolie on the second day itself. The Spy Universe biggie on the second day of its release, managed to surpass Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film. However, both of them turned into one of the top 3 performers in their languages on day 2 with their ticket sales on BMS.

Rajinikanth VS Hrithik Roshan – Jr NTR

Rajinikanth, after a roaring start at the box office, witnessed a drop on Independence Day, while Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film grew at a good pace on the National Holiday! Spy Universe biggie entered the top 10 ticket sales on the second day for a film on BMS, while Rajinikanth could not cross the border!

War 2 VS Coolie Day 2 BMS Sales

On the second day, while Coolie registered a ticket sale of 689.02K on the second day, Friday, August 15, surpassing Leo’s 646K on the second day. Meanwhile, War 2 managed to register a ticket sale of 745.06K on the second day, surpassing, Saiyaara’s 724K ticket sales on day 2.

Ayan Mukerji’s film managed to claim the second spot in the list of top 10 Bollywood BMS sales on the second day in 2025.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films on the second day on BMS.

Pushpa 2: 1.68 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.21 Million Animal: 1.16 Million Jawan: 1.13 Million Gadar 2: 948K Chhaava: 868K Salaar: 830K Tiger 3: 759K War 2: 745K Stree 2: 740K

War 2 BMS Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the total breakdown of the BMS Sales of the Spy Universe biggie.

Pre Sales: 806.57K

Day 1, Thursday: 676.48K

Day 2, Friday: 745.06K

Total: 2.22 Million

Coolie BMS Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the total breakdown of the BMS Sales of the Spy Universe biggie.

Pre Sales: 2.53 Million

Day 1, Thursday: 714.56K

Day 2, Friday: 689.02K

Total: 3.92 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Enters The 100 Crore Club Like A Cakewalk, Recovers Almost 34% Of Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News