Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has managed to take a lead over Rajinikanth’s Coolie on the second day itself. The Spy Universe biggie on the second day of its release, managed to surpass Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film. However, both of them turned into one of the top 3 performers in their languages on day 2 with their ticket sales on BMS.
Rajinikanth VS Hrithik Roshan – Jr NTR
Rajinikanth, after a roaring start at the box office, witnessed a drop on Independence Day, while Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film grew at a good pace on the National Holiday! Spy Universe biggie entered the top 10 ticket sales on the second day for a film on BMS, while Rajinikanth could not cross the border!
War 2 VS Coolie Day 2 BMS Sales
On the second day, while Coolie registered a ticket sale of 689.02K on the second day, Friday, August 15, surpassing Leo’s 646K on the second day. Meanwhile, War 2 managed to register a ticket sale of 745.06K on the second day, surpassing, Saiyaara’s 724K ticket sales on day 2.
Ayan Mukerji’s film managed to claim the second spot in the list of top 10 Bollywood BMS sales on the second day in 2025.
Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Indian films on the second day on BMS.
- Pushpa 2: 1.68 Million
- Kalki 2898 AD: 1.21 Million
- Animal: 1.16 Million
- Jawan: 1.13 Million
- Gadar 2: 948K
- Chhaava: 868K
- Salaar: 830K
- Tiger 3: 759K
- War 2: 745K
- Stree 2: 740K
War 2 BMS Ticket Sales Summary
Check out the total breakdown of the BMS Sales of the Spy Universe biggie.
- Pre Sales: 806.57K
- Day 1, Thursday: 676.48K
- Day 2, Friday: 745.06K
Total: 2.22 Million
Coolie BMS Ticket Sales Summary
Check out the total breakdown of the BMS Sales of the Spy Universe biggie.
- Pre Sales: 2.53 Million
- Day 1, Thursday: 714.56K
- Day 2, Friday: 689.02K
Total: 3.92 Million
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
