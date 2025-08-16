Rajinikanth’s Coolie maintained its stronghold at the Indian box office on day 2. Coming from an earth-shattering start, the magnum opus was expected to face a drop on day 2, and that’s exactly what happened. Still, it stayed above the 50 crore mark and made a smashing entry to the coveted 100 crore club. With such a splendid run, it has already recovered over 30% of its budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Kollywood magnum opus opened to mixed reviews from critics, but audiences poured into theatres in large numbers. On Thursday (August 14), it registered the biggest opening ever for a Tamil film. It scored 65 crores, thus overtaking Leo‘s 64.8 crores. Yesterday, on the occasion of Independence Day, it pulled off another strong number.

Coolie enters the 100 crore club at the Indian box office on day 2

On day 2, as per Sacnilk, Coolie earned a huge 53.5 crores, thus showing a drop of 17.69%. Overall, it amassed 118.5 crore net at the Indian box office, thus entering the 100 crore club like a boss. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 139.83 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 65 crores

Day 2 – 53.5 crores

Total – 118.5 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Coolie was made on a massive budget of 350 crores. Against this, it has already earned 118.5 crores, thus recovering 33.85% of the total budget. Considering the momentum, the film will likely cross the 200 crore mark during the 4-day extended weekend, thus making a solid recovery of over 50%.

More about the film

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kollywood action thriller also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram in key roles. It was produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. As confirmed by Lokesh himself, it’s a standalone film and not part of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

