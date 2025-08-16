War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, enjoyed the benefit of the big Independence Day holiday. After a good start of over 50 crores, it displayed a healthy growth on day 2. While in Telugu, it suffered a significant drop, the jump in the Hindi version was surprising. Despite mixed reviews, it picked up brilliantly, helping the magnum opus cross the 100 crore milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Released on Thursday (August 14), the action thriller opened to mixed reviews, but that didn’t stop it from posting healthy numbers on the board. On the opening day, it scored 52.5 crores (all languages), with 30 crores coming from the Hindi version. The Telugu version gave good support, contributing 22.25 crores, and Tamil contributed 25 lakh.

Hindi version picks up the pace on Independence Day

On day 2, with the holiday factor coming into play, War 2 picked up and amassed 57.5 crores (all languages). Compared to day 1’s 52.5 crores, it saw a jump of 9.52%. On the Independence Day holiday, the Hindi version contributed brilliantly with 45 crores, thus showing a huge jump of 50% from 30 crores. The Telugu version dropped heavily by earning 12 crores. Tamil contributed 50 lakh.

War 2 enters the 100 crore club at the Indian box office on day 2

Overall, War 2 has earned 110 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, thus making a smashing entry to the 100 crore club. Including GST, it stands at 129.8 crore gross. Yes, the expectations were very high from the film, but even in the present situation, it is doing a decent job despite mixed reviews.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 52.5 crores

Day 2 – 57.5 crores

Total – 110 crores

Today, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer will enjoy the benefit of a partial holiday. Also, with the Saturday factor coming into play, the film is expected to post another healthy score.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

