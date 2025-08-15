Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has turned out to be an epic disappointment. Released amid high expectations, it failed to score well after a solid start at the Indian box office. It started losing steam after the first few days and settled for an underwhelming sum in the opening week. In the second week, it witnessed a crash in collection and added less than 5 crores to the tally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

Earned an underwhelming sum in week 1

The Tollywood spy action thriller managed to register the career-best opening for the actor, but it couldn’t maintain the momentum due to mixed reviews and audience feedback. On day 1, it scored 18 crores, but by the end of the 8-day extended opening week, it earned only 47.35 crores. Since word-of-mouth wasn’t in complete favor, it went downhill in the second week.

Kingdom crashes in week 2

Kingdom started its week 2 by earning just 1 crore on day 9. Eventually, with bigger-than-expected drops, it earned a dismal 4.6 crores between day 9 and day 15. If calculated, the film suffered a brutal drop of 90.28% compared to the opening week of 47.35 crores.

How much did Kingdom earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

Overall, Kingdom has earned a disappointing 51.95 crore net at the Indian box office in 15 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 61.30 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 47.35 crores

Week 2 – 4.6 crores

Total – 51.95 crores

How far will the Vijay Deverakonda starrer go?

Due to the release of War 2 and Coolie, all other films in the Telugu market have been severely impacted. Both these magnum opuses have been allotted a massive chunk of screens. Even the Vijay Deverakonda starrer saw its effect as its collection dropped from 27 lakh to 3 lakh on the second Thursday due to the loss of screens.

So, it won’t cover much distance from hereon and is heading for a lifetime collection of below 53 crore net.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

