Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara enjoyed a glorious run for four weeks, but it seems that it won’t be able to make significant earnings from here on. Yesterday, two magnum opuses, War 2 and Coolie, arrived in theatres. These two major releases have impacted all other films present in theatres. In such a scenario, it will likely miss a significant milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 28!

The musical romantic drama opened to mixed reviews from critics, but it didn’t affect the run a bit. On the contrary, it went on to break several major records and become the highest-grossing Indian romantic film. Yesterday, on the fourth Thursday, it was severely impacted as War 2 and Coolie significantly chopped off its screen count.

How much did Saiyaara earn at the Indian box office in 28 days?

On day 28, Saiyaara earned 20 lakh, showing a massive drop of 85.71% or 86% from day 27’s 1.4 crores. Overall, the film has earned 330.45 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 389.93 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 175.25 crores

Week 2 – 110 crores

Week 3 – 29.75 crores

Week 4 – 15.45 crores

Total – 330.45 crores

Saiyaara to miss a major milestone

As we can see, Saiyaara’s pace has slowed down, and it won’t be able to score big from here on. So, it will likely miss the 350 crore net collection milestone at the Indian box office. From here, it is heading for a lifetime collection of below 345 crores.

More about the film

Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama was theatrically released on July 18, 2025. It also stars Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, and Shaad Randhawa in key roles. It was produced by Akshaye Widhani under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

