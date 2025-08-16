Superman is unstoppable and has killed three birds at once. James Gunn’s film has surpassed the domestic totals of Joker and Aquaman among DC movies and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming at the North American box office. The film will slow down now as it has been released on digital platforms. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The superhero movie starring David Corenswet is still trending at the theaters despite the new releases, and it has been hitting remarkable box office milestones lately. It has entered the domestic all-time highest grossers list. The DC film surpassed Oppenheimer and many more blockbusters domestically. It has also surpassed the domestic haul of James Gunn’s MCU debut directorial, Guardians of the Galaxy.

Superman’s box office collection on day 35 in North America

Superman collected one of the biggest fifth Thursdays in the history of DC films. It only dropped by 38.1% from last Thursday and collected a strong $890K on the fifth Thursday. The domestic cume of the James Gunn-helmed film after thirty-five days is $335.6 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It has recorded the fifth biggest fifth Thursday among DC movies, beating The Batman and Aquaman.

Check out the 5 biggest 5th Thursdays among DC films.

Wonder Woman – $2 million The Dark Knight – $1.7 million The Dark Knight Rises – $1.2 million Joker – $1.1 million Superman – $890K

Surpasses Joker and Aquaman as the 5th highest-grossing DC movie ever

James Gunn’s first film in the new DCU is doing wonders at the box office. It has officially surpassed Joker and Aquaman at the domestic box office. Joker, featuring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, made $335.4 million in North America and $1.07 billion globally. Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance. Meanwhile, Aquaman, with Jason Momoa in the lead, collected $335.1 million domestically and $1.15 billion worldwide.

Gunn’s Superman collected $335.6 million at the North American box office. It has surpassed Aquaman and Joker as the fifth-highest-grossing DC movie of all time domestically, and it achieved this feat in just 35 days.

Becomes the #82 highest-grossing film of all time domestically

The movie has surpassed Spider-Man: Homecoming’s $334.9 million. David Corenswet’s film is now the #82 highest-grosser ever at the North American box office. To enter the top 80, it must surpass $337.13 million domestic cume.

Superman, featuring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, was released on July 11 and is now available to rent and purchase online.

