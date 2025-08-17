The Independence weekend did not work as expected for recent biggies Coolie and War 2, which clashed at the box office. However, one of them got a chance to redeem itself, maintaining a lead over the other after losing the Independence Day battle. In total, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film has already hit 4.4 million ticket sales while Ayan Mukerji’s Spy Universe biggie stands at a total of 2.6 million ticket sales on BMS.

Rajinikanth Leads Saturday Battle

On Saturday, Rajinikanth, managed to take a lead over Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film by a margin of almost 22%. However, individually, he could not manage to surpass the first Saturday ticket sales of Jailer and Leo on BookMyShow, and settled for the third spot in the list of top 10 first Saturday bookings for a Tamil film on BMS.

War 2 VS Coolie Day 3 BMS Sales

On the third day, Saturday, August 16, Coolie managed to register a ticket sale of 393K. This is a 47% drop from the previous day, which registered 745K ticket sales on BMS. Meanwhile, Coolie registered a ticket sale of 481K, a drop of 30% from the previous day’s 689K. Clearly, Rajinikanth won the Saturday battle with a margin of 22% higher sales!

Hrithik Roshan – Jr NTR Slip To The 4th Spot!

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s biggie was taking the first two spots since 2 days, but on Saturday, it registered ticket sales lower than Chhaava (868K), Saiyaara (724K), and even Sitaare Zameen Par (425K), taking the fourth spot in the top 10 first Saturday ticket sales for a Bollywood film in 2025.

War 2 BMS Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the total breakdown of the BMS Sales of the Spy Universe biggie.

Pre Sales: 806.57K

Day 1, Thursday: 676.48K

Day 2, Friday: 745.06K

Day 3, Saturday: 393K

Total: 2.62 Million

Coolie BMS Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the total breakdown of the BMS Sales of the Spy Universe biggie.

Pre Sales: 2.53 Million

Day 1, Thursday: 714.56K

Day 2, Friday: 689.02K

Day 3, Saturday: 480.79K

Total: 4.4 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

