Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe biggie War 2 has witnessed a sharp drop on day 3 and things would get better only if the film takes a magical jump on Sunday now. In three days the film stands at an estimated collection of almost 143 – 144 crore at the box office in India.

Already The 7th Highest Grossing Bollywood Film

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have managed to deliver the seventh highest grossing Bollywood film of 2025, surpassing the entire lifetime collection of Sky Force and Sikandar claiming the seventh spot in the list of the top 10 Bollywood films of 2025.

War 2 Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, August 16, Saturday, War 2 has managed to earn in the range of 33 – 34 crore at the box office, as per the early estimates. This is a drop of almost 42% from the previous day, which earned 57.5 crore on Independence Day.

The film has managed to bring the second biggest first Saturday for Spy Universe after Pathaan’s 51.5 crore. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film managed to register an occupancy of 31.4% on the third day with the Hindi 2D version. Meanwhile, the Telugu version registered an occupancy of 42% on the third day.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India Net Collections).

Chhaava: 615.39 crore Saiyaara: 331.07 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Mahavatar Narsimha: 195.42 crore Raid 2: 179.3 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 166.58 crore War 2: 143 – 144 crore (Estimated) Sky Force: 134.93 crore Sikandar: 129.95 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore

