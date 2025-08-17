Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 maintained a good pace in the first two days, but on a crucial Saturday, day 3, it failed to maintain a steady pace and faced a significant drop. Considering mammoth pre-release expectations, the film has underperformed big time at the Indian box office. However, if we look at it positively, the magnum opus has emerged as Bollywood’s 7th highest-grossing film of 2025. Keep reading to know more!

How much did War 2 earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Bollywood action thriller started its journey on a good note by scoring 52.5 crores. On day 2, due to the Independence Day holiday, it jumped and earned 57.5 crores. Yesterday, on day 3, it needed to maintain its stronghold by showing a minimal drop, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

War 2 did a business of 33 crores on day 3, witnessing a big drop of 42.60% from day 2’s 57.5 crores. Overall, the film has earned 143 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 168.74 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 52.5 crores

Day 2 – 57.5 crores

Day 3 – 33 crores

Total – 143 crores

War 2 becomes the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025

With 143 crores in the kitty, War 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (134.93 crores), becoming the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Today, it will cross Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (166.58 crores) and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (179.3 crores) to grab the 5th spot.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2025:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 331.52 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 201.79 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores War 2 – 143 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

