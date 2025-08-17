The R-rated horror movie Weapons shows strong dominance at the box office and is expected to stay at the top in its second weekend. The film starring Josh Brolin is set to become the 11th horror movie post-COVID to cross a major milestone at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror original movie has been ruling at the #1 spot in its first week. Made on a decent budget of $38 million, the film has crossed its break-even point, achieving $100 million+ worldwide. The movie has also outgrossed Final Destination: Bloodlines‘ second-Friday gross at the domestic box office.

Weapons’ box office collection on day 8 at the domestic box office

Weapons is gearing up for a solid second weekend. The film’s popularity and strong word-of-mouth gained it 250 theaters on Thursday and collected $7.4 million on its second Friday in North America. It is the second biggest second Friday post-COVID for R-rated horror movies and the third biggest second Friday for overall horror movies in the post-pandemic era. The film dropped by 64.3% from last Friday when it opened in the theaters. Josh Brolin‘s film has hit the $71.5 million cume domestically [via Box Office Mojo].

Set to become the 11th horror flick post-COVID to hit $100 million

According to reports, the film is projected to earn $100 million soon at the domestic box office. It is tracking to earn between $24 million and $27 million on its second weekend. With that, the domestic cume will rise from $95.5 million to $98.5 million based on the high end and low end of the weekend projections, if the movie earns slightly more than that and hits the $100 million milestone this weekend only.

If it falls within this range, it will miss the $100 million milestone but cross it on Monday. It will become the 11th horror movie post-COVID to hit the $100 million milestone domestically.

Worldwide collection update

The horror original flick Weapons collected $49.00 million from overseas markets, and adding that to the domestic cume, its worldwide collection hits $120.4 million. It has collected 216.8% more than its budget. The movie will also hit the $150 million mark worldwide. Weapons was released on August 8.

Box Office Summary

North America – $71.4 million

International – $49.0 million

Worldwide – $120.4 million

