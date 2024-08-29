Revisiting Kantara's Box Office Success & Astonishing ROI As The Rishab Shetty Film Re-Releases After National Award Win

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is set to make a grand return to theatres in Maharashtra with its Hindi dubbed version, reigniting the excitement that surrounded its initial release. This re-release comes hot on the heels of the film’s recent accolade at the 70th National Film Awards, where Rishab Shetty won Best Actor for his powerful portrayal of Kaadubettu Shiva. Hombale Films’ Kantara also took home the prestigious Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award, cementing its status as a cinematic masterpiece.

Set in a rural village in Karnataka, Kantara weaves a gripping tale of drama, action, and folklore centered around a fierce land dispute and the mythological elements that shape the lives of its characters. Rishab Shetty, who directed and starred in the film and co-wrote the script, delivers a performance that anchors the intense, emotionally charged narrative. The film’s success is further bolstered by strong performances from its ensemble cast, including Kishore Kumar G, Achyuth Kumar, and Sapthami Gowda.

Originally a sleeper hit, Kantara became a cultural phenomenon, breaking box office records and bringing the rich traditions of Karnataka to a national audience. The film is particularly notable for its unprecedented performance in its 8th week, where it outpaced even blockbusters like Baahubali 2. This re-release offers both new viewers and longtime fans a chance to experience the magic of Kantara once more, especially in light of its recent national recognition.

Kantara’s Box Office Collection Worldwide

The film’s re-release isn’t just about revisiting a beloved story; it’s a celebration of Kantara’s monumental success. Kantara grossed a staggering 411.08 crore worldwide, with 366.98 crore from the Indian box office and an additional 44.10 crore from international markets.

Kantara’s ROI

What’s even more impressive is its return on investment (ROI)—a jaw-dropping 1843.75%, having earned 295 crores against a modest budget of 16 crore.

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film achieved an astounding 981.33% profit, making it the second most profitable film of the year and even surpassing the Hindi profit of KGF: Chapter 2. With a budget of approximately 7.50 crore for the Hindi version, the film amassed a lifetime collection of 81.10 crore!

Kantara Chapter 1 To Release In 2025

With the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1 also on the horizon, this re-release is a perfect opportunity for audiences to dive back into the film that not only entertained but also brought the culture and folklore of the Malabar region into the spotlight. Kantara Chapter 1 is gearing up for a Summer 2025 release, and the assets flow of the film is expected to begin in October 2024.

As per a recent report, “Kantara 2 is a lot bigger than Kantara, with the introduction of prequel and mythological elements in the story. It’s a big-budget visual spectacle, and the makers are investing a lot of time in getting the VFX right.”

With Kantara’s re-release on the horizon, it will be intriguing to see how much the film will earn this time around. Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah, is also slated for a re-release, setting up an exciting competition to see which film audiences will choose to revisit in theatres.

