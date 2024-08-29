It’s a season of re-releases, as multiple films from all Indian film industries are making it to the big screen. One of those special films is Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah. Upon its original release, the film enjoyed a great reception from critics, but unfortunately, it failed to become a successful film at the Indian box office. But now, as it is ready to hit theatres again, it has a strong chance to secure at least a plus verdict. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the folk horror film was originally released on October 12, 2018. Upon its release, the film was well received by the critics, and even word-of-mouth was positive among those who watched it in a theatre. However, it failed to earn big at ticket windows. Over the years, it gained massive popularity through its OTT viewing, and now, it has a second chance to mint moolah through its theatrical run.

During its original run, Tumbbad managed to earn 13.48 crores at the Indian box office against its reported budget of 15 crores. It just missed a chance to recover the budget and enter the safe zone. But now, with the film’s re-release scheduled for August 30, i.e., tomorrow, it has a chance to cover the distance. Yes, you can catch the modern-day cult in the horror genre on the big screen from tomorrow onwards.

As we can see, Tumbbad is 1.52 crores away from recovering the budget, and this distance could be easily covered through a re-run. Currently, the horror genre is in full form, and considering the popularity of the film on OTT, this Sohum Shah starrer might get a plus verdict at the Indian box office. If it happens, it’ll be a much-deserved box office victory.

Meanwhile, the Rahi Anil Barve directorial also stars Harsh K, Jyoti Malshe, Rudra Soni, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

