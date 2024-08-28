Stree 2 Box Office: Only 74 Crores Away From Beating Premalu To Become The Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2024

Within a week of its theatrical run, Stree 2 was declared a hit at the box office. In just a few more days, it had reached blockbuster status. It is currently the second-most profitable film of 2024, and it’s fighting it out with Premalu to conquer the ultimate throne. The milestone isn’t very far, and below is a detailed analysis!

In the Hindi language, Stree 2 has garnered the most profitable status with a return on investment of 603.08%. It had previously left behind many successful films of 2024, including HanuMan (Hindi), Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), Shaitaan, Munjya and Article 370.

Premalu is the most profitable Indian film of 2024

Malayalam romantic comedy Premalu is currently the most profitable Indian film. It was made on a budget of only 9 crores but went on to garner a whopping 766.10 crores in its lifetime. When calculated, it has yielded an ROI of 745.55%.

Premalu is a huge milestone for the Malayalam film as it is the first film of 2024 to become a super-hit.

Stree 2 vs Premalu

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 is made on a budget of 60 crores. It has earned 434.10 crores in 13 days, which means the return on investment is 374.10 crores. When converted, the ROI% comes to about 623.50%.

To beat Premalu, the horror comedy flick will need to cross the 745.55% milestone. To become the most profitable film of 2024, it needs to earn 508 crores, which means around 74 crores more in the box office kitty.

There is no visible competition at the box office. Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa also remain at the lower end, which means there’s a huge scope of growth. If Stree 2 manages to hold its fort steady and bring in 10 crores+ in the remaining days of the week, this milestone will likely be achieved before the end of this weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates

Must Read: Box Office: Stree 2 Ranks #3 On Second Tuesday As Baahubali 2’s 15.75 Crores Remain Unbeatable, Check Out Gadar 2 & Others On Top 10

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News