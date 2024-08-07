Vijay Sethupathi’s starrer Maharaja continues to impress on Netflix, holding strong at the #5 spot in its fourth week. The film has consistently delivered impressive numbers on the OTT platform since its release, beating records of many Indian films released this year. Keep reading to know more!

In its debut week, Maharaja made a significant impact with 3.2 million views and 7.5 million viewing hours. The momentum carried forward into the second week, with the film swiftly climbing the OTT charts to the number 3 spot globally for non-English films, amassing a staggering 6.1 million views and 14.4 million viewing hours. Even in its third week, the film managed to garner 8.5 million viewing hours and 3.6 million views.

Even as the novelty of a new release wears off, Maharaja held strong. The fourth week saw a slight dip but the film still managed to secure 6 million viewing hours and 2.6 million views, maintaining its position at #5. This remarkable performance places Maharaja in an elite league, as it becomes the second film after Laapataa Ladies to hold the #5 spot in its fourth week of OTT release.

Maharaja has undeniably outclassed its contemporaries. Compared to other films in their fourth week, such as Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Crew, Junaid Khan’s Maharaj, and Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan, Sethupathi’s film has reigned supreme.

A look at the Top 5 Indian film’s performances in their respective Week 4 on Netflix:

Laapataa Ladies – 5.3 million viewing hours and 2.6 million views on #5 Spot Maharaja – 6 million viewing hours and 2.6 million views on #5 Spot Shaitaan – 3.9 million viewing hours and 1.8 million views on #7 Spot Maharaj – 3.1 million viewing hours and 1.4 million views on #10 Spot Crew – 2.4 million viewing hours and 1.2 million views on #10 Spot.

While Laapataa Ladies holds the record for the highest number of viewing hours in its fourth week, it’s worth noting that Maharaja’s slightly longer runtime might have influenced this metric. Nevertheless, both films stand as testaments to the enduring appeal of well-crafted storytelling.

About Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja is a captivating blend of action, drama, and thriller. The film, produced by Passion Studios and The Route, features a stellar cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, and Mamta Mohandas.

The intriguing plot revolves around a barber whose prized possessions are stolen. His plea for help is initially dismissed by the police, but the situation takes an unexpected turn when the authorities discover the true value of the stolen items.

Maharaja is currently streaming on Netflix with audio options in Tamil and Hindi.

