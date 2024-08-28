Since its release on August 15, 2024, Stree 2 has achieved massive milestones. It also scored the highest-paid previews of all time in Bollywood. Within 12 days, it has surpassed the admits of Kalki 2898 AD in Hindi to clock the highest footfalls of 2024. Scroll below for the exciting update!

The pre-release hype was massive, and it very well converted into footfalls. It reported one of the best advance bookings ever, selling 392,000 tickets on opening day. The streak of success continued, and the horror-comedy flick has brought the highest collections in the history of Hindi cinema on many days during its two-week run so far.

Stree 2 clocks highest footfalls of 2024

In 12 days, Stree 2 has registered ticket sales of a staggering 2.06 crores. With that, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has created history, clocking the highest footfalls of 2024. It has also surpassed Kalki 2898 AD, which enjoyed a glorious run in Hindi, adding 292.26 crores to its box office collections.

Kalki 2898 AD had registered footfalls of 1.56 crores in its lifetime. When compared, Stree 2 is already 37% higher within twelve days of its theatrical run. One can only imagine how far it would go in its journey with little to no competition in upcoming days at the box office.

Fighter is at the #3 spot

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led Fighter is on the third spot with 1.17 crore admits. It is to be noted that the film gradually slowed down at the box office after making a smashing start in theatres. The consequences of it are clearly visible here.

Only time will tell if any upcoming Bollywood biggie will be able to surpass the record created by the Stree sequel. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and Sitaare Zameen Pe are among other upcoming movies in the race.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Stays In Double Digits On Tuesday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News