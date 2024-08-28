It’s been another day of success for Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao starrer Stree 2. After clocking in the highest second Sunday and Monday, the horror comedy flick witnessed a routine drop but managed to score the third-highest 2nd Tuesday in the history of Hindi cinema. Scroll below for details as we do a detailed comparison of the top 3.

Stree 2 is released on August 15, 2024. In India, it witnessed a box office clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, which were also released on Independence Day. Cinegoers were expecting a grand battle between the three biggies, but unfortunately, there was a clear now from the word go. While John Abraham and Akshay Kumar’s films struggle to cross the 50 crore mark, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s film is fast pacing towards the 450 crore milestone.

Box Office Collection on Second Tuesday

After bringing in 20.20 crores on Janmashthami, Amar Kaushik’s directorial remained strong, with a slight dip on the second Tuesday. The film benefitted from the Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra, which is one of the leading markets, as collections wrapped around 12.25 crores. As per Nishit Shaw, Stree 2 scored the third highest second Tuesday of Hindi cinema after Baahubali 2 and Jawan.

Stree 2 left behind many Bollywood biggies in the process, including Dangal, Animal, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Baahubali 2 is unbeatable at #1

Baahubali 2 earned 15.75 crores on its second Tuesday in the Hindi language. Prabhas’ starrer brought around 28% higher collections than Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy.

Take a look at the top 10 highest second Tuesdays scored by Hindi films below:

Baahubali 2: 15.75 crores Jawan: 12.90 crores Stree 2: 12.25 crores Gadar 2: 12.10 crores Animal: 12 crores The Kashmir Files: 10.25 crores Dangal: 9.81 crores The Kerala Story: 9.45 crores PK: 9.11 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 9.1 crores

It will be interesting to see how well Stree 2 holds itself during the rest of the weekdays, with normal working days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

