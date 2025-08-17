The grand release of War 2 was expected to affect the glorious run of Mahavatar Narsimha, but the animated juggernaut has once again surprised everyone with its trend in the Hindi market. For those who don’t know, War 2 secured 5,000+ screens for its Hindi version alone, thus leaving all other films with significantly less number of screens. Amid this, it has scored a much-awaited double century at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

With the release of Coolie and War 2, the Telugu version of the magnum opus was affected to an extent, but the Hindi version continues to maintain momentum. On the fourth Friday, day 22, it scored 6.87 crores due to the boost of Independence Day. After coming from a big holiday, it was expected to show a significant drop, but the film surprised everyone by staying super steady and earning 6.47 crores.

Overall, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned 201.79 crore net at the Indian box office in 23 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 238.11 crores.

Mahavatar Narsimha creates history

As we can see, Mahavatar Narsimha has scored a smashing double century. With this, it has emerged as the first Indian animated film to enter the 200 crore club. Considering its winning run and underwhelming response to War 2, the animated film might even score 250 crores in India.

Enjoys historic returns

Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 15 crores. Against this, it has earned 201.79 crores so far, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 186.79 crores. Calculated further, it equals a staggering 1245.26% returns. With such hefty returns, it has become Bollywood’s most profitable film of the modern era. It surpassed The Kashmir Files’ 1162% returns to achieve this amazing feat.

