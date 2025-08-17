The Fantastic Four: First Steps is going slow at the box office, and with such weak legs, it will only earn a little more than $500 million. However, it is now set to beat the worldwide haul of Gladiator II and achieve an interesting feat in Pedro Pascal’s career. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Pedro Pascal has become one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood in the past few years because of his back-to-back iconic roles. From winning hearts as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian to delivering a powerhouse performance as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us, he’s become a household name. Pascal has quickly risen from acclaimed character actor to one of the most beloved stars of the decade.

How much has the film earned at the worldwide box office?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has reportedly been improving at the domestic box office, with a decline of 47.1% only from last Friday. It collected $2.4 million on its fourth Friday. The F4 also lost 245 theaters on Thursday, which has hit a cume of $240.7 million in North America [via Box Office Mojo]. Last week, the updated international cume hit $204.6 million.

Therefore, the movie’s worldwide collection is $445.28 million. It will cross the $450 million global mark this weekend and move closer to the $500 million milestone, or if the film gets lucky, it will only cross it this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $240.6 million

International – $204.6 million

Worldwide – $445.2 million

On track to beat Gladiator II as Pedro Pascal’s highest-grossing film ever!

Gladiator II is Pedro Pascal’s highest-grossing film. The MCU flick is now challenging the global haul of Gladiator II as the actor’s highest-grosser. For the record, it was released in 2024. Ridley Scott’s film is the sequel to his 2000 epic, Gladiator. The film featured an ensemble cast comprising Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington in crucial roles.

Gladiator II collected $462.18 million at the worldwide box office. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is less than $20 million away from beating Gladiator II and becoming Pedro Pascal’s highest-grossing film to date. It will only be achieved this weekend. Coincidentally, Joseph Quinn is also a part of this 2024 release.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ 4th weekend projection at the domestic box office

First Steps is poised to earn $8-$9 million in North America alone during its 4th weekend. The MCU movie will be clinging hard to its place in the domestic box office chart. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

