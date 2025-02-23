Denzel Washington’s legendary career spans over 60 films and four decades, making it nearly impossible to label any one project as his “most underrated.”

However, ‘John Q’ has resurfaced as a strong contender for that title after landing on Netflix, where fans are once again praising Washington’s gripping performance as a desperate father willing to do anything to save his son.

John Q: A Powerful Story That Resonates Years Later

The film tells the emotional story of a man who, after being unable to afford his son’s heart transplant, takes a hospital hostage in a last-ditch effort to get him the care he needs.

Featuring a star-studded supporting cast that includes Robert Duvall, James Woods, Kimberly Elise, and Anne Heche, the movie has long been considered an overlooked gem by Washington’s fans.

One viewer tweeted, “John Q is one of the most underrated movies in Denzel’s filmography.”

The People’s Verdict

Despite this renewed appreciation, John Q still carries a shockingly low 26% score on Rotten Tomatoes, a number that places it below ‘Batman v Superman’ and only slightly above ‘The Room,’ often dubbed the worst movie of all time.

Critics were harsh upon its release, with Roger Ebert dismissing it as wildly implausible. He gave the film 1.5/4 stars, saying, “It is so earnest, so overwrought and so wildly implausible that it begs to be parodied.”

Elvis Mitchell of The New York Times gave the film one star, saying, “So ham-fisted that it sabotages its own worthwhile arguments.” Peter Travers of Rolling Stone concurred, saying in his review, “An exploitative mess trying to pass as social activism.”

Yet, over 20 years later, audiences continue to embrace its emotional weight, reflected in its respectable 7.1 IMDb score and a 73% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Social media has reignited the debate, with many arguing that Washington’s filmography is so deep that some of his best work, like John Q, gets overshadowed.

“You can blindly choice any Denzel movie and you will never be disappointed. One of his lowest rotten tomatoes scores is John Q. Which is lowkey one of my favorite movies,” one X user wrote.

“I particularly loved Denzel’s work here because this was a character unlike he had ever played before. An emotional drama, wrought with tension, that will rivet you to the screen,” wrote someone else.

Now sitting in Netflix’s Top 10, the film’s resurgence proves one thing, critics may have scoffed, but for fans, John Q remains one of Washington’s most unforgettable performances.

