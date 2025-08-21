Indian animated epic action drama Mahavatar Narsimha is a blockbuster at the box office. Ashwin Kumar’s directorial is stable despite its 27-day-long run in theatres. There are reasons to celebrate as it has now emerged as the most profitable Bollywood film in modern era. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 27

As per Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha added 1.55 crores to the kitty on day 27, all languages combined. The poor performance of War 2 is helping it add footfalls at the ticket windows. However, Hombale Films production is nearing its saturation.

The net box office collection in India concludes at 216.02 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 254.90 crores. Mahavatar Narsimha is still 33.98 crores away from the 250 crore milestone. Its pace during the fifth weekend will majorly determine whether it will be able to achieve that mark in its lifetime or not.

Check out a detailed language-wise box office breakdown in 27 days (net collection):

Hindi: 163.52 crores

Telugu: 42.35 crores

Kannada: 7.11 crores

Tamil: 2.51 crores

Malayalam: 53 lakhs

Total: 216.02 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha is the #1 profitable film in Bollywood!

Made on a budget of only 15 crores, the Indian animated drama has raked in returns 201.02 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 1340%.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the 2nd most profitable Indian film of 2025 after Su From So.

However, it is the most profitable Bollywood film in modern era, leaving behind The Kerala Story, Stree 2 and every other release!

Check out the top 5 most profitable Bollywood films of all time:

Mahavatar Narsimha: 1340% The Kashmir Files: 1162% Stree 2: 946% Uri – The Surgical Strike: 876% The Kerala Story: 694%

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary Day 27 (All-Languages)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 216.02 crores

India gross: 254.90 crores

Overseas gross: 23 crores

Worldwide gross: 277.90 crores

ROI: 1340%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

