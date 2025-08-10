Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 released in theatres worldwide on August 1, 2025. The romantic drama, directed by Shazia Iqbal, is facing strong competition at the ticket windows. Despite that, it has raised our hopes with good growth on the second Saturday. Scroll below for day 9 updates!

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

Most would know, Mahavatar Narsimha is stealing the limelight at the Hindi box office. It is even dominating a well-established film like Saiyaara at the ticket windows. The limited show count is also restricting the growth of Dhadak 2, as it is also sharing screens with Son Of Sardaar 2.

As per estimates, Dhadak 2 added 1.71 crores to its box office collection on day 9. It witnessed a 185% growth compared to 60 lakhs earned on a regular working Friday. The interest is still there, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s film is expected to register another good day.

The overall net collection of Dhadak 2 concludes at around 19.87 crores in India. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 23.44 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown of Dhadak 2 below:

Week 1: 17.56 crores

Weekend 2: 2.31 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 19.87 crores

War 2 VS Coolie Storm is incoming!

The journey will get more difficult for Dhadak 2 starting August 14, 2025. It should have ideally enjoyed the Independence Day holiday. However, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 will witness one of the widest releases, stealing a chunk of the screens. Rajinikanth’s Coolie will also attract decent footfalls in the Hindi belt, which is yet another roadblock.

Unfortunately, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer will continue to get sandwiched amid big releases.

Dhadak 2 Box Office Summary (9 days)

India net: 19.87 crores

India gross: 23.44 crores

Overseas gross: 3.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 26.94 crores

