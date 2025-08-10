Hombale Films has done the unimaginable! Their mythological animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, has entered the 100 crore club in the Hindi language alone. It is redefining the success of animated films at the Indian box office with staggering profits. Scroll below for a detailed day 16 report!

Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office Collection

Despite the third Saturday, Ashwin Kumar’s directorial remained the first choice of the audience, minting much higher collections than Saiyaara, Dhadak 2, and other competitors. As per the official figures, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 15 crores on day 16, an impressive 219% jump from the 4.70 crores earned the previous day.

The total net collection in the Hindi belt concludes at 104.14 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 122.88 crores.

Take a look at the detailed week-wise box office breakdown of Mahavatar Narsimha below:

Week 1: 32.82 crores

Week 2: 51.62 crores

Weekend 3: 19.70 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 104.14 crores

Mahavatar Hindi Budget vs Profits

Mahavatar Narsimha is made on a budget of 15 crores. Even if one considers the collection in Hindi language alone, it has raked in returns of 89.14 crores already.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the formula, Mahavatar Narsimha has minted profits of 594% so far in the Hindi language. It is the second-most profitable Hindi film of 2025, and will soon leave behind Saiyaara.

Here are the 3 most profitable Hindi films of 2025 at the Indian box office:

Saiyaara: Budget – 45 crores | Collection – 310.65 crores | ROI% – 605% Mahavatar Narsimha: Budget – 15 crores | Collection – 104.14 crores | ROI% – 594% Chhaava: Budget – 130 crore | Collection – 615.39 crore | ROI – 373.37%

Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office Summary (16 days)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 104.14 crores

India gross: 122.88 crores

ROI: 594%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

